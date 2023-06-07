A Cheshunt man who violently controlled his former partner has been jailed for four years.

Elisha Windlett, aged 29, showed controlling and coercive behaviour towards the victim over a number of years, St Albans Crown Court heard.

Following his release from prison in February 2022, he subjected her to weekly assaults where he would punch and kick her in the body and face. He regularly locked her in the house to stop her leaving, used her car without her permission and ran up debts in her name.

On one occasion he attempted to strangle her. She did not lose consciousness however soon afterwards suffered a miscarriage. During another incident he pushed her down the stairs and later locked her in the bathroom after she refused to give him the password to her phone. He put a pillowcase over her head to suffocate her. Again she did not lose consciousness however he started punching her and the victim believed he would have killed her had the police not arrived.

Windlett was sentenced on Thursday 25 May to four years imprisonment for controlling and coercive behaviour. He was also sentenced to six years and four months for seven other counts which will run concurrently.

HHJ Lana Wood said in her summing up that he ‘subjected the victim to years of violence and control and showed no remorse’.

Investigator Jayne Atkin from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit said: “He has put his victim through years of pain and suffering, in a number of different ways over a period of time. Hertfordshire Police has a zero tolerance to this type of behaviour, and we are pleased that he will serve time in prison for his wrongdoing.”

Anyone with concerns about their partner can contact the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisor services by calling 0300 790 6772. In an emergency, always call 999. If you are afraid or unable to speak, call 999 from a mobile and press 5, 5. Help and support is also available from the Sunflower Centre (opens in a new window).