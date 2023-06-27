A man who raped a woman he met on a dating app has been jailed after detectives carried out a fast-paced investigation to bring him to justice.

Three months following the attack, Ryan Mulhern, 41 (25.2.82) of Hornsey Lane, Highgate was sentenced to eight years’ and nine months imprisonment for rape and attempted rape.

He appeared today, Friday, 23 June at Snaresbrook Crown Court after pleading guilty to both offences on Friday, 21 April at the same court.

Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone, who led the investigation, said: “I hope the significant sentence handed down encourages other victims of rape to come forward, and brings the rape survivor in this case a sense of closure and justice.

“I am incredibly proud of my team for supporting the victim throughout this investigation with such professionalism.

“Arresting, charging and seeing Mulhern jailed within just three months of the incident shows the dedication and commitment our teams have in pursuing justice for these horrific offences.”

On Tuesday, 21 March at 21:50hrs police were called to Hornsey Lane, Haringey after a member of the public found the victim-survivor crying and stating that she had just been raped.

The police were then called. Upon arrival, the victim, aged 25, explained she had met Mulhern on a dating app and had gone to his house to meet up. Whilst there, he raped the victim. She repeatedly told him to stop but he continued.

Officers immediately appointed a sexual offences investigations techniques officer to support the victim through her report and when giving evidence. She was taken to a Haven the next day to be given specialised support.

The victim survivor wrote to Mulhern in her Victim Impact Statement, this was read out in court, she said: “I reported you because it was the right thing to do. Even now, I do not feel hatred towards you and am saddened that we are in such a situation. However, I hate that your actions have made me feel unsafe, empty, and unworthy of others’ respect. I have to deal with the impact of your violence for the foreseeable future.

“This rape is a tragedy that could have and should have been avoided. Even if you struggle to feel remorse towards me, I hope you can understand the hurt you have caused to the ones closest to you and yourself.”

Officers searched several addresses looking for Mulhern, initially without success. Numerous teams were deployed in a resource-intensive manhunt using a variety of tactics to locate and arrest him. This pressure ultimately led to his arrest in Islington the following day on Wednesday, 22 March.

The investigation team continued to work tirelessly to secure evidence to ensure he was charged, remanded and ultimately convicted, removing a dangerous offender from the streets of London.

Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence can find specific information on our website. The page also includes information about agencies and charities which can offer support.