A man has been charged with a stalking offence against a Member of Parliament following an investigation by the Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team.

Simon Parry (27.09.78), of no fixed address, was charged on Friday, 16 June, with one count of stalking, contrary to section 2A(1) and (4) of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997; and one count of impersonating a police officer, contrary to section 90(1) of the Police Act 1996.

An investigation was launched on Wednesday, 14 June following a report by an MP into the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team relating to an incident involving the MP and another man in the Westminster area earlier that day.

Fast-time enquiries were carried out and officers on deployment in Westminster on Thursday, 15 June identified and arrested a man in connection with the incident.

He was taken into police custody and charged on Friday, 16 June.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 17 June.

Chief Superintendent Elisabeth Chapple, who leads the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, said: “We take the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously and our officers have acted swiftly to identify, arrest and charge a man in relation to this incident after it was reported to us. I’d like to thank the teams involved for their fast action and hard work on this case.

“More broadly, we continue to work with MPs and their offices, the Parliamentary Security Department and with local police forces through the Operation Bridger network to provide MPs and their staff safety and security advice.”