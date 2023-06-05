A man has been charged after being arrested during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

James White, 33 (22.01.90), of Warwickshire was charged on Sunday, 4 June with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 June.

He was arrested after being seen wearing a shirt which appeared to refer in offensive terms to those who died in the Hillsborough tragedy.

Criminal proceedings are active and the defendants has the right to a fair trial. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

A further 22 people were arrested during the course of the policing operation for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Enquiries continue in respect of an item thrown onto the pitch shortly after the Manchester United goal. There has been no arrest at this stage in relation to that matter.