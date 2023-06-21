A man has been arrested following a stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital.

Armed officers were among those responding after calls at 13:18hrs on Wednesday, 21 June to reports that two people had been stabbed.

Officers found two people with stab injuries.

The first victim has injuries that are being treated as life-threatening.

The second victim’s injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

Police arrested a man outside the hospital. He has also been conveyed to hospital having received injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted. His condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Officers will remain in the hospital as further searches are conducted but at this time they are satisfied that no one else is sought.

Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now re-opened and will be operating services as normal. There is a heightened police presence at the hospital while we investigate.