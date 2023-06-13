If you’re heading to the park this summer to enjoy the weather, please do not take a disposable BBQ with you.

They can easily cause grass fires, especially in hot weather when the ground is dry. 🔥

Firefighters are urging Londoners to act safely and responsibly this weekend after the first Heat-Health Alert of the year was issued for the capital.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency and Met Office, is a response to forecasts that predict temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

This weekend people are expected to flock to London’s numerous parks and open spaces to enjoy the sunshine. Ahead of the warm weather, London Fire Brigade is reminding everyone of the increased risk of BBQs – both outdoors and at home.

As a result, firefighters are asking the public to follow crucial safety advice that will help protect themselves, others, the environment and their property.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “Of course we want everyone to be able to enjoy the weather but this has to be done safely.

“If you are visiting an open park or space this weekend, please do not take a disposable barbecue with you – they can cause grass fires, especially in hot weather when the ground is dry. Last year, we saw how unpredictable grass fires can be and how quickly they can spread causing a significant amount of damage.”

Disposable barbecues pose a significant fire risk if they are not used appropriately and put out properly, while the heat can be retained for many hours even after a barbeque has been put out.

Many of London’s parks and open spaces have bans in place on disposable barbecues, which are enforced by the relevant local authority. You can find more details about public space protection orders on your local authority’s website.

Barbecues should also never be used indoors or on balconies. Just this week, around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Whitehorse Road in Croydon. Thankfully no one was injured but the fire spread quickly and caused a significant amount of damage. The fire is being treated as accidental but our investigators believe the most probable cause of the fire was a barbecue on a balcony.

Assistant Commissioner Goulbourne said: “Balconies can contain combustible materials that can pose a threat to the safety of those BBQing and those living around them, as we have just seen in Croydon.

“If you are having a barbecue, never leave it unattended and be careful where you position it. Try and keep it on a level ground and keep it well away from anything flammable like sheds, fences, trees or tents.”

As well as disposable barbecues, discarded smoking materials and leftover rubbish also pose a huge fire risk.

People are asked to ensure their rubbish is placed securely inside a bin or to take it home with them. If you have had a cigarette, please make sure that it is completely out.

Grass fire prevention tips

Don’t drop cigarettes or anything that is burning on dry ground.

Don’t drop cigarettes out of car windows – they may land on dry grass by the roadside.

Don’t have barbecues in parks and public spaces.

Do not barbecue on balconies, the wind may carry smouldering ash towards nearby grassland.

Be aware that children, animals, balls or anything else may knock over barbecues, increasing the risk of grass fires, especially when in a busy parks or public spaces.