Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended a fire on Sidmouth Road in Welling.

The roof of a semi-detached house was partially damaged by fire. Residents had left the building before crews arrived and there are no reports of any injuries.

Crews deployed a 32m Turntable Ladder as an observation platform. This allowed the Incident Commander to monitor the fire in the roof from above, whilst firefighters tackled it from inside.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took seven calls reporting the fire, with the first received at 0740. Firefighters had the incident under control by 0857. Crews from Plumstead, Greenwich and Bexley attended the incident.

It is believed the fire may have been started by lightning striking the roof.