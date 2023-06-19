An AKEL delegation headed by AKEL Parliamentary Group Representative Giorgos Loukaides, AKEL Larnaka District Organisation Secretary Christalla Andoniou, AKEL Laranaka MP Andreas Paşhourtides and AKEL Municipal Council Member Marios Koukoumas recently visited the new Larnaka Municipal People’s Market and met with the people who have brought life to this beautiful part of the city.

Within the framework of its visit, the AKEL delegation had the opportunity to listen to the concerns, views and proposals of both producers and sellers in the market place, as well as of people there.

Knowing the importance of being in constant contact with people to understand and respond to the needs of the city and community, AKEL militants and members are determined to serve the people’s interests and ensure social justice. They will continue to listen to the residents of the county and seek their opinions and suggestions to make every contribution in the struggle for better tomorrow for everyone.