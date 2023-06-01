At a dinner hosted by Theresa Villiers MP for Chipping Barnet, special guest Jeremy Hunt MP, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in a detailed speech about the economy and the values and principles of the Conservative party, reiterated the Government’s determination to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt.

During the dinner, Andre Chris, Doros Partasides, Yiannis Stergides, Kyriacos Pattichis,

Cllr Maria Alexandrou (Zavrou) and George Hadjipavlis, members of the Conservative Friends of Cyprus and the Board of British Cypriots, had the opportunity to express their wish to the Chancellor, that he may influence his colleagues to take initiatives and restart negotiations under the guidelines of the UN.