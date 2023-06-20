The Cyprus Question, Greek-Turkish Relations and the Prospect of Energy Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean was discussed on Tuesday during the first thematic session of the Israel-Hellenic Forum taking place in Nicosia.

The 3-day session which began Monday brings together renowned Professors from Cyprus, Greece and Israel, Ministers and other high ranking officials, Ambassadors, policy makers and the Chief of Cyprus’ National Guard.

Professor Angelos Syrigos, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs spoke in his presentation about Turkey’s aspirations as regards the energy affairs of the Eastern Mediterranean, pointing out that the country wants to desperately maintain its role and become the energy hub in the region.

He said that after the discovery of the Zhor block in Egypt’s EEZ, situation has changed and Turkey, especially fowling Russian’s invasion in Ukraine, wants to keep its strategic role.

Professor Andreas Theophanous, President of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs at the University of Nicosia, spoke about Turkey’s demands in Cyprus over time and that the pattern does not really change.

He said that he doesn’t think that we missed any opportunity in 2017, at Crans Montana adding that Turkey’s claims are well known and haven’t changed through the years.

He referred to the Russian invasion in Ukraine and added that although no cases are identical in international politics, there are similarities and in Ukraine’s case, the West have sanctioned Russia and are supporting Kiev.

Prof. Theophanous also said that Cyprus’ continuing occupation should be part of the Greco-Turkish relations. He also referred to the possibility of delineation of EEZ between Cyprus and Turkey as it happened with Lebanon and Israel.

Dr Elai Rettig, Assistant Professor at Bar Ilan University in Israel said that our region has a lot of problems and a lot of missed opportunities but we now the energy issue and if we play our cards right, we could have great and positive prospects.

He said that we need to create more cooperation between Eastern Med and the Gulf region. He added that we need to also work for oil transit to Europe, for producing an LNG and for connecting electricity in the region by connecting all grids together for a more stable and sound network in which we can include RES.

Prof. Kostas Ifantis, of Panteion University, referred in his presentation to the balance in power between Greece and Turkey and the increase in armaments spending in Greece. He also referred to the synergies with France and the US and the strategic partnerships with UAE and Israel.

Prof. Ifantis also spoke about the deadlock in the Cyprus issue and the statements that there will be positive developments in the Cyprus peace talks if we see an improvement in Greco -Turkish relations.

He also said that the recent elections in Turkey proved that there is division in the country and that Tayyip Erdogan is a hegemon and his approached are leading to a more conservative and Islamic value driven society, more nationalistic and authoritarian and less liberal.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis failed to yield results. The latest round took place in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana the summer of 2017.