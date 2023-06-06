We all know that inequality exists across society, and in Islington, unfortunately, it’s no different. Although we’ve made steady progress to challenge inequality across the borough, there’s still more we can do.

That’s why we’ve launched our Islington Together 2030 Plan.

This plan, which is based on feedback from residents across the borough, sets out a bold vision for working together with our diverse communities to create a more equal future for our borough by 2030.

There are five key missions which we have set ourselves to achieve this:

🧒 Creating a child friendly Islington

⚖️ Fairer Islington

🏘️ A safe place to call home

💰 Community wealth building

🌱 Greener Healthier Islington

Learn more about Islington Together 2030 and our plan to make a more equal borough for residents over the next seven years: https://orlo.uk/9Mq35