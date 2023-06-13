Local Residents’ Information

Please find below important information in relation to the next events at Emirates Stadium

ARCTIC MONKEYS AT EMIRATES STADIUM

Friday 16th June – Gates Open 5:30 PM

Saturday 17th June – Gates Open 5:30 PM

Sunday 18th June – Gates Open 5:30 PM

**All details relevant to local residents in relation to these events will be shared by email to those that have signed up to receive match updates and road closure and traffic information for matches and events held at Emirates Stadium. You can scroll to the bottom of this page to sign up if you haven’t already**

Ticket holders will enter the stadium via turnstiles A-J & M-S and East, North and West C/B entrances from 5:00 PM on all three nights. All Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult (aged 18 or over).

There are two support acts. The first performance will start at approximately 6.40 PM with the last performance ending at 10.30 PM each night. Emirates Stadium will close at 11:00 PM

To report your concerns during the event, please contact the ASB Reporting Line. The quickest and most convenient way to report your concerns is online: www.islington.gov.uk/reportASB, alternatively you can also call us on 0207 527 7272.

Please sign up to Arsenal’s dedicated e-mail service for local residents which will provide you with future concert ticket offers, fixture changes, road closures, events at Emirates Stadium and important tube/travel information. To register please fill in the e-form provided on the website via the link below –

https://www.arsenal.com/the-club/local-residents-news

Please find below further information in regards to the concert dates mentioned.

NOISE, LICENSING AND STREET TRADING

Islington Council will have staff working during the concerts, including noise, licensing and street trading officers, who will be able to respond directly to you if you have a complaint. To log any comments or complaints during the events, or to enable their teams to contact you during the events please telephone 020 7527 7272 or preferably please use the online form at https://www.islington.gov.uk/community-safety/anti-social-behaviour.

Sound Checks

No sound checks shall take place other than on the day before the concert and on the day of the concerts and no sound rehearsals shall take place except on the day of the concert.

On the day before the concert noise and sound checks shall not exceed a total period of 3.5 hours. On the day of the concert rehearsals and sound check duration shall not exceed 2 hours, of which no more than 1.5 hours shall be sound checks on their own.

On the days that they are permitted, no sound checks or rehearsals shall commence before 10:30 AM, and they will not continue after 7:00 PM.

Road Closures and parking suspensions.

As you are aware, on match days there is a Traffic Order in place that closes roads within the surrounding areas of the stadium. This is in place for public and crowd safety.

The events will be staged within the strict controls of the premises licence for Emirates Stadium and, as always, the organisers will endeavour to minimise the disruption to the local community.

For the concerts on the 16th, 17th and 18th June 2023, a Traffic Order will be in place. This Traffic Order covers the same footprint as the match days Traffic Order, however, there is an amendment to the matchday Traffic Order for the concerts.

This is due to the crowd demographic, early arrivals and an ATTRO being requested by the Metropolitan Police. These changes affect the timings of the Traffic Order and incorporate additional parking suspensions.

Traffic Order Timings:

The Traffic Order will take effect from 12:00 Midday – 11:00 PM on each concert day.

Parking Suspensions:

The following parking bays will be suspended from 7:00 PM on Thursday 15th June – Sunday 18th June at 12:00 Midnight

• Hornsey Road, from house number 51A – 111 (both sides of Hornsey Road)

• Benwell Road; Outside the Arsenal Hub, Outside the Co-op and from house number 101 – 83A

• Drayton Park Road, from Benwell Road Junction to Martineau Road Junction

CSP will do best to minimise the impact to residents and will grant access through the road closures when safe to do so and on production of your driving licence and this letter.

However, there will be times when it is unsafe to allow access during times of excessive crowd movement and therefore, you may have to wait or return later.

HIGHBURY & ISLINGTON, FINSBURY PARK AND ARSENAL STATIONS

The above stations will be far busier than usual for a number of hours before the events as spectators arrive. As on Arsenal Match days, crowd control barriers will be erected on the highway outside each station during the events to cater for the post-event queues. From 10 :00 PM, there will be queues to enter the stations

Holloway Road station will be exit-only 60 to 90 minutes before each event.

Holloway Road station will be closed after the events and will not reopen at any time. Please note timef rames can vary on the night depending on crowd flows

If you wish to make any comments after the events, they can be e-mailed to [email protected] or you can write to, Licensing Team, Environment and Regeneration, Islington Council, 222 Upper Street, N1 1XR.

If you have further queries, please call the Islington Council Licensing Team on 020 7527 3031 or Arsenal Football Club Contact Centre on 020 7619 5000.

ROAD CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION

Click here to find out more information about the road closures Please note these are subject to change.

These are the “worst case scenarios” and the Police will do their best to ensure the roads stay open for as long as possible.

MATCH DAY PARKING

Islington and Hackney council, in partnership with Arsenal as part of the planning agreement, has introduced match day parking controls which prioritises parking for local residents and businesses when Arsenal host matches at Emirates Stadium.

HOW THE SCHEME WORKS

When Arsenal host matches at Emirates Stadium, controlled parking zones (CPZs) near the ground have additional operating hours:

From the end of the normal CPZ operating hours to 8:30 PM

Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays – 12:00 Midday to 4:30 PM

The controls prevent visitors to Arsenal matches from using all the local parking spaces when a game at Emirates Stadium is being played.

You will know when the match day controls are due to come into effect from additional signs on the CPZ entry signs. Three days before a match the bottom section of the signs will display the date of the match, as you can see in the image above.

PARKING SUSPENSIONS

Some parking bays will need to be suspended around Emirates Stadium, and we have re-designed and installed new signs which are more informative. These signs will have the date of the next match displayed at the bottom of the sign.

On the day before the match these signs will be ‘un-flipped’ to indicate the parking bay has been suspended. On the morning of the match, yellow ‘no waiting’ cones will be placed in the parking bays, again to re-affirm the bays are suspended.

Please familiarise yourself with the signs and check the dates on them for forthcoming suspensions.

Parking bays on Drayton Park – between Benwell Road and Bryantwood Road – will be suspended when the location is required for coach parking. Arsenal has estimated that this location will only need to be used a few times per season. The parking suspension will be under the same terms and conditions as above.

Find out when Arsenal are playing at home by visiting the match day pages on www.arsenal.com

WHERE THE SCHEME OPERATES

To see maps of the whole match day parking areas, in which controls operate, please click here for Hackney, click here for Islington and click here for match day road closures. For wider parking restrictions please visit the Islington Council website or Hackney Council’s website for further details.

MATCHDAY PARKING PERMITS

If you have a resident or business permit within the match day area, you will not need a separate match day parking permit.

However, residents and businesses in the area who do not wish to buy a CPZ permit are entitled to apply for a match day parking permit which they can use during match day controls only.

If you have any enquiries about parking permits, please call 020 7527 1338.

BY TUBE AND RAIL

Arsenal (Piccadilly Line) is the nearest tube station, around three minutes walk from the ground. Finsbury Park (Victoria, Piccadilly Lines and Great Northern rail) and Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line, North London Line and Great Northern rail) stations are around a 10-minute walk – these should be slightly less crowded.

Posters will go up at these stations prior to most key matches to give station users advance notice of matches.

King’s Cross is the main connecting station for national rail and many underground lines. From here you can travel to the ground via the Piccadilly Line (to Arsenal) or the Victoria Line (to Highbury & Islington). Alternatively, a short overground rail journey of one stop will take you to Finsbury Park station.

Please note: Holloway Road station will be exit-only before the match and closed for up to 2 hours after the match. Pre-match eastbound trains are non-stopping.

CROWD MANAGEMENT AFTER MATCHES AT EMIRATES STADIUM

Arsenal station

Queuing will be outside on Gillespie Road. Hornsey Road from Benwell Road to Holloway Road

Closed to pedestrians, emergency access only.

ISLINGTON LIFE

Visit Islington council’s dedicated resource for local residents, including the IslingtonLife online magazine: www.islington.gov.uk

COMPLAINTS/QUERIES

Should local residents have a query or complaint, please contact us by phone, email or post. PHONE – Arsenal Football Club Switchboard

0207 619 5000 – Monday to Friday (except Bank Holidays) 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM and MatchdaysPOST

Local Residents

Arsenal Football Club

Highbury House

75 Drayton Park

London

N5 1BU