Repairing is brilliant – it’s fun, saves money, and helps prevent things going to waste!

We want to make it easier for people across the borough to get their stuff repaired, and to learn how to do it themselves. To do that, we want to hear from you about what we can do to make it easier for you to re-use, repurpose, and repair.

Come along to our workshop on Wednesday 28 June: https://orlo.uk/78bEA

Islington Council’s Net Zero Carbon Programme is hosting several workshops for local residents to explore varying topics to understand what would make it easier to adopt steps for the borough to become Net Zero. As part of Islington’s net-zero carbon ambition, we want to help residents to reduce emissions from buying unnecessary stuff by encouraging more things to be repaired, or shared to extend their useful life. We want to hear from our residents how this can be made easier.

Please join us for this workshop to explore this topic with us. If you are interested book your space and we will contact you with more information.

If you have any queries, please get in touch with [email protected]