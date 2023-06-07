Our proposals for a reimagined Sobell Leisure Centre include upgraded squash courts and gym, new boxing and Dojo areas, cafe and much more… Check out the images of the proposed design and tell us what you think! https://orlo.uk/560Ek

Sobell Leisure Centre redevelopment

Why are we proposing to redevelop the Sobell Leisure Centre?

The Sobell Leisure Centre is a much-loved leisure and sporting facility providing a range of facilities for residents and visitors in one of Islington’s most deprived wards.

In August 2022, the centre suffered a major flood due to a Thames Water main bursting. The flood affected the entire ground floor of the Sobell Centre, including all the facilities and fittings such as the Trampoline Park, Ice Rink, Squash Courts, gym and soft play area. All these sections have been condemned and have been stripped back to the shell of the building. While some sections of the centre (eg. the gym) have been reopened, these areas still need to undergo extensive repair works.

Due to the devastation caused by the flood, the council now has the opportunity to revisit the facilities and services on offer at the centre and make sure that as many people as possible can enjoy the centre. We would like to hear from the local community about what you would like to see at the Sobell Leisure Centre.

What are we recommending?

The council are proposing to reorientate the ground floor of the centre, reopening the popular trampoline park, squash courts, dojo, and boxing area, as well as providing a café and other facilities. active zone, providing a range of high energy activities and challenges for people of all ages. This will include the popular trampoline park, inflatable zone, as well as play areas for babies and small children.

The council is recommending that (subject to consultation) we do not rebuild the Sobell Leisure Centre’s ice rink. Unfortunately, the continued operation of the ice rink is financially unsustainable, as it was making an annual loss of £250,000, without factoring in the increased energy costs (the ice rink accounts for 70% of the Sobell Centre’s energy bill). Therefore, we are minded to not reinstate it.

We realise that the proposal to not reinstate the ice rink will be a disappointment for many, and, therefore, we are keen to have people’s feedback on this proposal, understand how this may impact you and your experiences of the centre, and whether you have any views on overcoming the reasons giving rise to this proposal.

We would also like to hear your thoughts on the proposed active zone, as well as what other services, facilities and classes you may like to see provided at the Sobell Leisure Centre.

For any questions, or for more information regarding the Sobell Centre consultation, please email: [email protected] (External link)(External link).