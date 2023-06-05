Islington are teaming up with Hackney Council, Haringey Council and British Transport Police in a tri-borough effort to tackle crime in the Finsbury Park area.

This week you’ll see high visibility patrols in the area, focusing on Blackstock Road, Seven Sisters Road and Finsbury Park station.

Let’s work together to make Islington a safer place to live.