A new strategic plan has been launched explaining how the Council intends to invest in Enfield over the next three years.

The Plan contains five priorities, to create and support clean and green places; strong, healthy and safe communities; thriving children and young people; more and better homes; and an economy that works for everyone.

The Council aims to deliver on these priorities to help improve the lives of Enfield residents, investing in the borough to support people through the current challenging economic situation in the immediate term; while also delivering on longer term improvements.

The Leader of the Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said:

“Our Plan will see the Council invest in Enfield’s communities, create a greener borough, deliver safer and cleaner streets, and a more vibrant local economy. It will deliver on our pledge to run a council on our residents’ side.

“That includes our work to help people through the cost-of-living crisis which is impacting everyone in our borough. We’re investing in the services our most vulnerable residents rely on and providing more support than ever for people that need help.

“With this plan, we will continue investing in these frontline services and build much-needed new housing alongside innovative environmental projects to meet our ambition for Enfield to be the greenest borough in London. Our plan will build on this momentum now and in the future.”

The Council Plan 2023-26 was agreed at the Full Council meeting on 14 June. The Council’s actions related to each of the five priorities can be found in the Plan, available online.