Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway as regards the reference on the Cyprus problem that will be included in the conclusions of the European Council, that will meet on June 29 and 30 in Brussels, a diplomatic source has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The source also noted that “we are working with our partners, with whom we share the same objective.”

Replying to a question regarding information published in the media about the content of the draft conclusions on the Cyprus problem, and that this does not satisfy Nicosia, the diplomatic source noted that there is still way to go until the EU Summit and that preparations and consultations are underway on this issue at various levels.

The source went on to say that the issue is being discussed at the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), will be discussed by EU Foreign Ministers at the beginning of next week in Luxembourg, while relevant discussions are also taking place at a bilateral level between Nicosia and EU member states.

Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway and there is still way ahead until the discussion by the heads of EU member states, on June 29 and 30, the diplomatic source noted.