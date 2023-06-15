Barnet Council and its Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education (SACRE) introduced pioneering plans for a new Religious Education (RE) syllabus at a special event at Queen Elizabeth’s Boys School in High Barnet, Wednesday 14 June.

The upcoming “Worldviews curriculum” will delve into six fundamental questions about life and the universe, inspired by the work of renowned religious studies scholar Ann Taves. Questions like “Why are we here?” and “What path should we follow?” will be explored, along with an examination of the sources of knowledge.

Uniquely, this curriculum will follow the same set of questions from the age of 4 to 19, ensuring a cohesive educational experience. The Worldviews curriculum is planned for a local and national launch in 2024/2025.

Attending the event, the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, said:

“I have been so impressed by the input from teachers and students alike, by their interest and enthusiasm in developing this new syllabus.

“Barnet is a thriving borough with a brilliant mix of people from different cultures and backgrounds and it’s great to see how this is being embraced in innovative new ways.”

Kevin McSharry, Chair of SACRE, said:

“Barnet is a very diverse community, and the teaching of the breadth of religion and worldviews in our community remains highly important if children are to be adequately prepared for their adult life in a rich and complex world.”

SACRE’s role is to provide guidance to schools, teachers, and parents on matters related to collective worship and religious education. As per legal requirements, every local authority must have a SACRE, and every school must teach RE.

During the event, students shared the benefits they have gained from RE and highlighted their favourite aspects of RE lessons.

Jan McGuire, Independent RE Advisor to Barnet SACRE, expressed gratitude to the supporters of Religious Education across various domains, stating, “Together, we can make a difference.”