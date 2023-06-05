Detectives are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape in Tottenham.

In 2019, a 19-year-old woman reported that she had been raped at an unknown address in N17 after travelling there following a night out with friends in Camden.

Officers from North Area’s Safeguarding Team launched an investigation, including carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries.

An image of the suspect was circulated on police systems but no match has been made.

Police are now urging anyone who recognises the man or who may have any information to come forward as soon as possible.

Detective Constable Iain McDonald, leading the investigation, said: “We have carried out extensive work to identify the person responsible for this crime but have so far been unable to trace him.

“We are now urging the public to look at this image and see if they recognise the man we need to speak to. Any small piece of information could be the breakthrough we are hoping for.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 1986/16JUN19.