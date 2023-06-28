BTP officers are today releasing a CCTV image after an assault on board a District Line train, just outside Mile End Underground Station.

The incident happened at 8.30pm on Saturday 10 June when a man began arguing with passengers before pushing a woman with both hands, causing her to fall onto a seated passenger. When a passenger attempted to intervene the man grabbed him by the throat and threatened him with violence.

The suspect left the train at Mile End.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 738 of 10/06/2023.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.