Preventing and combating human trafficking is a priority for the government, says the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides Procopiou, commenting on a recent report by the US Department of State for the period April 2022 – March 2023, which positively assessed Cyprus’ efforts, maintaining its Tier 1 ranking.

As stated in a press release issued by the Department of Justice and Public Order, the report of the US Department of State notes, among others, as positive developments, that authorities have successfully identified more victims, issued stricter sentences, maintained a robust victim assistance program, the Office of Combating Human Trafficking carried out preventive investigations, there was continuous and regular training for competent Officers and a hotline and electronic platform were launched for citizens to anonymously provide or receive information related to human trafficking.

It is emphasised that human trafficking is one of the most serious and complex forms of transnational organized crime that grossly harms human rights and human dignity.

The Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides Procopiou, points out that the “prevention and fight against human trafficking, as well as the support of the victims, are a priority of the current Government. The Anti-Trafficking Office and all relevant agencies will continue to evaluate any information or clues and will continue to make every effort to identify victims and perpetrators and bring perpetrators to justice.”

At the same time, Procopiou states that serious thought will be given to the State Department report and especially its recommendations and additional measures will be taken for their implementation, where this is deemed necessary.

The Minister of Justice and Public Order also conveys the Government’s congratulations and thanks to the Officers who participate in the fight against human trafficking, but also to the NGOs and to all citizens who contribute to government efforts.

She also calls on all citizens, who have suspicions or information that the crime of human trafficking is being committed, to immediately report it to the Police, anonymously, via the telephone line 1497 or the electronic platform, so that the competent Office can investigate, the press release concludes.