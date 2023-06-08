Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire on Moss Hall Grove in North Finchley.

A row of four terraced houses was alight. Crews used a 32-metre turntable ladder to help tackle the fire.

Although the fire has been brought under control, firefighters are likely to remain on scene throughout the afternoon and road closures will remain in place.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 42 calls about the fire and used 999Eye to live stream the blaze from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident.

When a 999 call is received by the Brigade, the caller may be asked if they would like to provide a live video stream of the scene using their smartphone. The Control Officer will send a text message with a secure, one-time-use link that opens a live stream direct from the phone to the Control Room. 999Eye provides better situational awareness and allows us to offer the best advice based on live footage.

The Brigade was called at 1037 and the fire was brought under control by 1255. Crews from Hendon, Southgate, Mill Hill, Hornsey and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.