Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a house fire on Kimberley Road in Edmonton.

The whole of the first floor and part of the loft of a mid-terraced house were damaged by fire. Three adults and eight children left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 2145 and the fire was under control by 2216. Fire crews from Chingford, Enfield, Hornsey, Woodford, Tottenham and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.