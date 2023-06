Here are some things to remember to keep yourself and others safe such as:

๐Ÿ’ง Drink plenty of fluids

โ˜‚๏ธ Stay in the shade when the sun is strongest (11am-3pm)

๐Ÿง˜โ€โ™€๏ธ Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day

๐Ÿงข Cover up with suitable clothing and use sun cream

๐Ÿ“ž Checking on family, friends and neighbours who may be at risk

For more information on keeping cool, read this guide: https://orlo.uk/AB6P3

Get more guidance to help you stay cool: https://orlo.uk/ZqDgO