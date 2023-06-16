Here are some things to remember to keep yourself and others safe such as:

💧 Drink plenty of fluids

☂️ Stay in the shade when the sun is strongest (11am-3pm)

🧘‍♀️ Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day

🧢 Cover up with suitable clothing and use sun cream

📞 Checking on family, friends and neighbours who may be at risk

For more information on keeping cool, read this guide: https://orlo.uk/AB6P3

Get more guidance to help you stay cool: https://orlo.uk/ZqDgO