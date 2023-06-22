Get ready HAPpy camps are back and booking for the summer opens midday on 26 June!
Camps are for children and young people in receipt of benefits related free school meals.
Contact your school for your booking code to secure your free place.
Take a look at what’s on near you and get ready to book.
https://www.sportinherts.org.uk/booking
Herts Sports Partnership Hertfordshire Community Foundation
