Over the last year, we’ve:

✅ approved 1,860 applications

✅ awarded over £372,000 to vulnerable households

✅ had applications from every Haringey Ward

Are you on a low income and facing unexpected costs, or need help paying for essential items you haven’t been able to budget for? We can help you too: bit.ly/42Ww3FY

#HaringeyHelped #HaringeyHelps