Following the success of last year’s Hatfield Community Fair, we’re looking for organisations and charities to get involved with this year’s networking and community outreach event! 💛 🫂

The community event is an opportunity for residents to chat with organisations about volunteering in the borough, health and wellbeing, skills and employment, cost of living and social and community projects.

Interested? Register your space for free online: https://orlo.uk/8luvv