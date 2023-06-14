Our enforcement team is investigating who is responsible for this fly-tipping on the corner of Bruce Grove and Woodside Gardens, N17.
We are determined to clean up our borough and this will not be tolerated in #Haringey.
You can report any illegally dumped waste here: https://bit.ly/2CwgmNe
