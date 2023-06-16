Hallmark movies have become a staple for many when it comes to light-hearted movies; one of the latest romantic comedies to arrive on the channel is Love’s Greek to Me which tells the story of a young, enthusiastic woman, Ilana (Torrey DeVitto), who travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Yannis Tsimitselis) for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mother Athena (Marina Sirtis).

The movie was filmed in various locations around the striking and serene island of Santorini, including Oia.

In a recent interview, DeVitto said, “Filming in Santorini was an absolute dream. The sunsets alone were enough to take your breath away. I think the biggest memory that will stay with me forever though was the cast I got to experience Greece with. Every single one of us got along and genuinely loved being around each other.”

In a separate interview, Tsimitselis said, “I am proud of this movie because it showcases the energy of us Greeks. Greeks are very dynamic and extroverted group of people, and we showcase our emotions very vividly. I invite everybody to visit not only Santorini, but the other beautiful Greek islands as well, which are infinite… I hope viewers are able to see the beauty of Greece in this film.”