Waving rainbow flags and chanting “united by pride across the divide”, on Saturday 17 June, two parallel LGBTQ+ Pride marches met in the UN buffer zone in Nicosia in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

As Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots converged into the buffer zone at Ledra Palace, activists sewed together two large rainbow flags into one huge flag to symbolise reunification in Cyprus’ and the unity of its LGBTQ+ communities – United By Pride.

Cypriots from the UK also joined the marches and celebrations. Activists were led by British Cypriot drag queens Aphrodite and Tahini Molasses, who also performed during the party in the buffer zone.

“We have organised Pride since 2014 but they were mostly divided, on different sides,” said activist Erman Dolmaci from, one of the organisers of the event.

“We are sending a message that we want a united island,” Dolmaci said.

Despite the island’s division, Cyprus’ LGBTQ+ communities are becoming more integrated and reflective of a multi-cultural Cyprus. United By Pride was organised by Queer Collective CY and Queer Cyprus as well as the LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora Network, LGBT Pilipinas, African LGBTIQ+ community, and LBTQ+ student groups. It was Cyprus’ second intercommunal Pride event.

“We want to show that we are part of the peace process, that we want to be part of the peace process, and we are here to show that we exist,” said Alexandros Efstathiou, a member of Queer Collective CY.

The march marks the end of a very busy June for Cyprus’ LGBTQ+ communities. Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot LGBTQ+ organisations held separate Pride events only weeks earlier, on both sides of the island.

The Republic of Cyprus decriminalised homosexuality in 1998. It permits same-sex civil unions but not marriage, and in May, parliament voted to ban so-called “conversion therapy” a harmful practice which aims to ‘cure’ people of their LGBTQ+ sexual orientation or gender identity. In the north, homosexuality was decriminalised in 2014.

Andreas Pavlou

You can follow LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora Network on Instagram at @lgbtq_cypriot_diaspora

We are organising events around London Pride on 1 July and 20 August – check out our Instagram page for more information @lgbtq_cypriot_diaspora