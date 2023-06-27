The Brunswick, opposite Russell Square tube station, is excited to announce that they will be hosting another free Greek Festival from 6pm to 10pm on Thursday 6th July.

The event will see the entire centre come alive with a variety of themed activity including live bands and singers, Greek dancers, DJs, plate smashing and free food giveaways (while stocks last) at participating The Brunswick eateries.

The unique and incredibly popular Christos Nikolopoulos will be headlining the night and performing live alongside a full programme of talented artists including the sensational Ageliki Darra, and unbelievably talented Desi Slava from Bulgaria. Uber-talented singers Panos Kalidis, Leo Spyrou and Mixalis Theodosiou will be performing iconic Greek hits. Super DJ Andreas Michaelides will be on the decks playing a fusion of traditional and contemporary beats.

The Elite Greek Dancers will bring a vibrant, colourful, and youthful burst to the night’s entertainment, promising spectacular, high-energy performances to entertain guests through the night, with a re-enactment of traditional Greek dances and all the customs that go with it.

Themis, The Greek Blues Man, will fuse Greek blues with his velvet voice and harmonica while Costas Rialas will have visitors transfixed with his phenomenal bouzouki skills. The ten-piece Enthimion Band will be performing classic Greek songs to ensure everyone has a memorable Mediterranean night. There will also be some surprise artists that will be announced shortly.

Participating Brunswick eateries will be offering delicious food al fresco from stalls outside their restaurant all for free while stocks last. These include Riding House Bloomsbury, Nando’s, Nostimo, Truedan, Hare & Tortoise, Pelican State, Ben’s Cookies, Tian Tian and other brands. There will also be free plays at Funland Amusement Arcade for a limited time.

There is no need to book tickets to attend the event – simply show up on the day and enjoy this free high-octane event.

John Themis, Marketing Manager for the Brunswick says, “I have LOVED ‘Go Greek’ at The Brunswick from the very first event – now we are onto our third and it will be bigger and better than ever! It’s such a vibrant, authentic event that really encapsulates all things Mediterranean and we can’t wait to welcome all our entertainers and guests to this totally Greektastic night. The food, incredible live entertainment and iconic plate smashing are sure to draw in the crowds and create an amazing summer party atmosphere, right in the heart of Bloomsbury!”