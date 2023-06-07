Happy #PrideMonth! Get ready for Enfield Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 10th at DAC, a spectacular celebration you won’t want to miss! 🎉

Featuring fabulous appearances from Drag Race stars Sminty Drop and Jonbers Blonde, live music from Steptastic, George Michael tribute performer Randall Butler, and country artist Norma Night – there’s no shortage of entertainment! 🎶🌟

Stay tuned for news and updates on our FREE Pre-Pride Launch Party on Friday, June 9th. 🎊 There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved and enjoy the festivities.

Don’t miss out on this major extravaganza! Grab your tickets now! 🎟️

£3 online / £5 at the door (limited)

📅 Saturday, June 10th

⏰ 1-6pm

Celebrate love, diversity, and unity with us at #EnfieldPride2023! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜