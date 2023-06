Happy #PrideMonth! Get ready for Enfield Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 10th at DAC, a spectacular celebration you won’t want to miss! πŸŽ‰

Featuring fabulous appearances from Drag Race stars Sminty Drop and Jonbers Blonde, live music from Steptastic, George Michael tribute performer Randall Butler, and country artist Norma Night – there’s no shortage of entertainment! 🎢🌟

Stay tuned for news and updates on our FREE Pre-Pride Launch Party on Friday, June 9th. 🎊 There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved and enjoy the festivities.

Don’t miss out on this major extravaganza! Grab your tickets now! 🎟️

Β£3 online / Β£5 at the door (limited)

πŸ“ Saturday, June 10th

⏰ 1-6pm

Celebrate love, diversity, and unity with us at #EnfieldPride2023! β€οΈπŸ§‘πŸ’›πŸ’šπŸ’™πŸ’œ