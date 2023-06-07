Happy #PrideMonth! Get ready for Enfield Pride 2023 on Saturday, June 10th at DAC, a spectacular celebration you won’t want to miss! 🎉
Featuring fabulous appearances from Drag Race stars Sminty Drop and Jonbers Blonde, live music from Steptastic, George Michael tribute performer Randall Butler, and country artist Norma Night – there’s no shortage of entertainment! 🎶🌟
Stay tuned for news and updates on our FREE Pre-Pride Launch Party on Friday, June 9th. 🎊 There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved and enjoy the festivities.
Don’t miss out on this major extravaganza! Grab your tickets now! 🎟️
£3 online / £5 at the door (limited)
📅 Saturday, June 10th
⏰ 1-6pm
Celebrate love, diversity, and unity with us at #EnfieldPride2023! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜