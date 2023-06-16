Jet2holidays has announced a major expansion of Bristol Airport flights to popular holiday destinations across Europe.

From spring and summer 2024, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have added additional services to sunshine destinations in Turkey, Portugal, the Balearics, and Cyprus.ý

With more holidaymakers looking to book or travel earlier in the summer season, the new flights have been added in March and April 2024 and are timed perfectly for the Easter holidays.

Strong demand for flights and ATOL protected package holidays means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added additional flights and holidays to Bodrum and Faro in April, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a slice of early summer sun.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have further responded to the trend for Spring and early summer holidays by adding additional flights and holidays to Ibiza and Larnaca in March.