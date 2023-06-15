🎸 Join us this summer for our first-ever Finsbury Fest, a unique event which will see local musicians take to the festival stage in Finsbury Park.

Entry is FREE, but space is limited, so register for your free ticket today: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/finsbury-fest-2023…

his summer in Finsbury Park, Haringey Council kindly support by Festival Republic, will be hosting the very first Finsbury Fest where local artists from around the local boroughs will be putting on an amazing evening of free entertainment for the local community.

Join us and support local talent in the area for what will be a amazing night!

Event timings:

Doors open: 6:00pm

Show starts: 6:30pm

Show ends: 9:00pm

*﻿Exact timings may differ on the night

Extra information

– On site attractions and facilities will include a performance stage, toilets and welfare provisions

– The entrance to the event is located close to the Oxford Road gate into Finsbury Park

– Tickets are free (maximum 10 per order) and you will be required to show a valid ticket to enter the event, all ages are welcome.

– Under 18’s must be accompanied by an over 18. Proof of ID may be requested upon entry.

-﻿ Terms and Conditions apply

Any questions regarding the event, please contact: [email protected]

Tags

United Kingdom EventsGreater London EventsThings to do in LondonLondon PerformancesLondon Music Performances

About the organiser

Organised by

Haringey Council

27

Followers

Contact

Follow

Report this event

More events from this organiser

Finsbury Park’s School Summer Festival

Finsbury Park’s School Summer Festival

Wed, Jul 5, 18:00

Finsbury Park • London

Free

Haringey Council

27 followers

Finsbury Park’s School Summer Festival

Share Finsbury Park’s School Summer Festival with your friends.

Save Finsbury Park’s School Summer Festival to your collection.