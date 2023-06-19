Free Creative Festival in Edmonton! 15th July 5pm to LateThe creative festival North London Lates is taking place in multiple venues along the high street in Upper Edmonton.
Hosted by @forestreetforall , you can experience Art Workshops, Family-friendly Circus, Comedy, Live Music and much more!
There is something for everyone, make sure you don’t miss out and get your tickets now:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/north-london-lates…
#Edmonton #Enfield #festivals
Free Creative Festival in Edmonton!
Free Creative Festival in Edmonton! 15th July 5pm to LateThe creative festival North London Lates is taking place in multiple venues along the high street in Upper Edmonton.