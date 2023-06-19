Free Creative Festival in Edmonton! 15th July 5pm to LateThe creative festival North London Lates is taking place in multiple venues along the high street in Upper Edmonton.

Hosted by @forestreetforall , you can experience Art Workshops, Family-friendly Circus, Comedy, Live Music and much more!

There is something for everyone, make sure you don’t miss out and get your tickets now:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/north-london-lates…

#Edmonton #Enfield #festivals