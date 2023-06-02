Posted on

Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, discussed on Thursday with German parliamentarians the Cyprus problem and bilateral relations between Cyprus and Germany.

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter that Kombos welcomed at the Foreign Ministry the delegation of the Friendship Group for the relations with Cyprus and Malta at the German Federal Parliament that is visiting Cyprus. Furthermore, it noted that during the meeting the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and the Cyprus problem.

