Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Durley Road in Stoke Newington.

Half of a ground floor flat in a three storey house converted into flats was destroyed by fire.

One adult and seven children from flats on the first and second floors of the property left before the Brigade arrived. Thankfully no injuries are reported.

The Brigade was called at 2000 and the incident was over by 2100. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Tottenham and Holloway fire stations were in attendance.

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire is due to a lithium ion battery failure in a power tool.