Thursday 15th June 2023

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

SEMI-FINAL

Spain v Italy 19.45pm

Friday 16th June 2023

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

All games at 19.45pm

GROUP B

Gibraltar v France

Greece v Republic of Ireland

GROUP C

Malta v England

North Macedonia v Ukraine

GROUP D

Latvia v Turkey

Wales v Armenia

GROUP H

Finland v Slovenia

Denmark v Northern Ireland

San Marino v Kazakhstan

GROUP I

Andorra v Switzerland

Belarus v Israel

Kosovo v Romania

Saturday 17th June 2023

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

All Games at 19.45pm unless stated

GROUP A

Norway v Scotland 17.00pm

Cyprus v Georgia

GROUP J

Luxembourg v Liechtenstein 14.00pm

Iceland v Slovakia

Portugal v Bosnia-Herzegovina

GROUP E

Albania v Moldova

Faroe Islands v Czech Republic

GROUP F

Azerbaijan v Estonia 17.00pm

Belgium v Austria

GROUP G

Lithuania v Bulgaria 14.00pm

Montenegro v Hungary

Sunday 18th June 2023

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

3rd Place Play Off 1 v 3rd Place Play Off 2 14.00pm

FINAL

Finalist 1 v Finalist 2 19.45pm

Monday 19th June 2023

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

All Games at 19.45pm unless stated

GROUP B

France v Greece

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

GROUP C

England v North Macedonia

Ukraine v Malta

GROUP D

Armenia v Latvia 17.00pm

Turkey v Wales

GROUP H

Finland v San Marino 17.00pm

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan

Slovenia v Denmark

GROUP I

Belarus v Kosovo

Israel v Andorra

Switzerland v Romania

Tuesday 20th June 2023

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING

GROUP A

Norway v Cyprus

Scotland v Georgia

GROUP J

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Luxembourg

Iceland v Portugal

Liechtenstein v Slovakia

GROUP E

Faroe Islands v Albania

Moldova v Poland

GROUP F

Austria v Sweden

Estonia v Belgium

GROUP G

Bulgaria v Serbia

Hungary v Lithuania