2023 Uefa Champions League final

Who: Manchester City (Eng) vs. Inter (Ita)

When: Saturday 10 June 2023

Where: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Time: 8pm kick-off (BST)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

TV coverage: BT Sport

Two down, one to go. After winning the FA Cup on Saturday, adding the trophy to this season’s Premier League title, Manchester City will head to Istanbul for this weekend’s Uefa Champions League final looking to complete a historic treble. Standing in their way are Italian side Inter, who City will face at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

A weekend in Istanbul: travel guide, attractions and things to do

If Pep Guardiola’s men finally claim European club football’s biggest prize they will match the achievement of rivals Manchester United, who in 1999 became the first and only English club to have won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble. Should the Champions League dream become a reality for City, their status as one of the best sides in history will at that point be beyond dispute.

City secured their place in the final after beating holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the two-legged semi-final. Inter defeated city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate to progress to the Istanbul showpiece.