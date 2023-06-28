FILM OF THE WEEK

ASTEROID CITY



Here is another wacky comedy from the master of quirkiness – Wes Anderson is one of the most original talents working in cinema today and his impressive list of work includes RUSHMORE, THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS and THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL. The action of his latest film takes place in a fictional desert town in the American Southwest in the year 1955.

ASTEROID CITY is famous for its gigantic meteor crater and its remarkable observatory. This weekend the military and astronomers are keen to demonstrate their inventions to a group of science award-winning children and their parents, while atomic tests continue to take place in the nearby desert…

Anderson has once again gathered a terrific ensemble of actors who deliver memorable performances including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, who stands in for Bill Murray, and also some of his regulars Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrian Brody and Jeffrey Wright.

Colourful, brilliantly designed card board sets are used as backdrops to the action in perfectly framed compositions for this fictional American desert location. Spain stands in for America while the gigantic mushroom cloud in the distance is a permanent, uneasy reminder of what kind of gloom may follow. It is also an effective political satire told in the same spirit as Kubrick’s classic DR STRANGELOVE.

It is probably not as tight as Anderson’s last film THE FRENCH DISPATCH, but still first rate and intelligent!

THE FLASH



This is one of the better DC comics’ superhero adventures with a genuinely fun performance from Ezra Miller as the eponymous hero. Barry Allen, long before he becomes The Flash, loses his mother in tragic circumstances and now that he has become a fully fleshed flash he believes – despite warnings from Ben Affleck’s Batman – that by travelling back in time he may be able to change the order of events. And in similar fashion to SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE and its recent sequel, The Flash finds himself into a different universe…

Director Andy Muschietti delivers the goods aplenty in this enjoyable film which boasts one of the funniest opening sequences I have seen in a superhero movie. Barry believes that he is the janitor of “Justice League” and one morning, when he is about to order his breakfast at his local café, duty calls and like a flash he appears at a collapsing hospital where babies begin to fall from the sky. “Here is another Batmess,” he complains as he begins to save the flying babies and their nurse. Hysterically funny, but the real heart of the film is when Barry goes back in time to see his parents and is subsequently trapped in a different reality.

A touch too long perhaps but a worthwhile big screen entertainment.

YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER



This Canadian drama is sensitively directed by Mark Slutsky and Sarah Watts, who set the action of their tender love story amongst the Jehovah’s Witness community.

Jaime (Arwen O’Driscoll) is sent to live with her aunt following her father’s death and soon enough forms an unexpected connection with Marike (June Laporte), the teenage daughter of a prominent Jehovah’s Witness Elder. But the love they feel for each other is deeply forbidden in this strict community…

It is a beautiful, daring coming of age story, which thankfully never sinks into sentimentality. It is also strongly acted by its two protagonists, who share a passionate chemistry.

Worth discovering!

GEORGE MICHAEL: EASY TO PRETEND



Jordan Hill’s engaging documentary focuses on the life and work of George Michael, one of the biggest and most popular pop artists during the eighties thanks to “Wham”. And his fame increased even further when he started his solo career despite the increasing attacks on his personal life by the press. Hill shows the paranoia and hysteria created by the press especially when Michael was forced to come out as a gay man.

It is an honest film accompanied by archive material and interviews with friends and colleagues. Michael comes across as an intelligent, eloquent subject, who manages to keep his dignity despite some increasing ridiculous questions by the press. (Amazon Prime)

FRIENDS AND STRANGERS



This surreal Australian comedy-drama is written and directed by James Vaughan, who follows the story of Alice (Emma Diaz) and Ray (Fergus Wilson). They are occasional lovers and friends and both come from a privileged backgrounds. They still carry on with their lives without any aim or purpose despite the fact they are both over thirty…

The performances are fresh and engaging while Vaughn splits his enjoyable film in several sketches as he presents an accurate splice of life in contemporary Sydney. (MUBI)

