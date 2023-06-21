FILM OF THE WEEK

PRETTY RED DRESS



This was one of the most unexpected delights from last October’s London Film Festival and it’s good to see that it is finally getting a cinema release. This daring and original film marks the debut feature from writer/director Dionna Edwards, who sets the action in South London. Travis (Natey Jones) has just been released from prison and is happy to be back home with his girlfriend Candice (Alexandra Burke). She is busy preparing for an audition to play Tina Turner in a West End musical and is thrilled when Travis buys her a pretty red dress for the audition…

It is an enjoyable film with fully fleshed, well-defined characters – Jones excels as the man who relishes his new found freedom but is forced to re-examine his identity when things at home begin to change. Burke is also excellent as the aspiring singer determined to hit the big time despite some anomalies at home. But it is newcomer Temilola Olatunbosum as the moody, temperamental teenage daughter Kenisha, who threatens to steal the film from the grown-ups.

An assured piece of filmmaking from a promising first-time director. She is clearly a talent to watch, and her enjoyable film is perfectly complimented by Tina Turner’s most popular songs.

GREATEST DAYS



A good-natured musical with lovely songs from Take That directed by Coky Giedroyc, who in her wildest dreams expects a mega summer hit in similar fashion to MAMMA MIA. It is adapted from the stage play by Tim Firth, who follows the story of five best friends. They are inseparable as teenagers and now twenty-five years later, they travel to Greece hoping to see their favourite boy band once again…

There are two sets of actors portraying the same character in different ages and are played with energy and gusto, even though the adult actors hardly bear any resemblance to their younger incarnation.

It is a likeable film but not that exciting – the direction and screenplay need to be much sharper. A poor man’s or woman’s MAMMA MIA!

CHEVALIER



This powerful true story needs to be told but deserves better treatment. Director Stephen Williams brings to light the forgotten story of composer Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. Like Mozart, Bologne is a child prodigy long before he is given the prestigious title of Chevalier de Saint-Georges for his celebrated violin playing and contribution to music. Despite immense prejudice amongst the elite French society and Marie Antoinette’s (Lucy Boynton) court, Chevalier manages to raise above it all but it is his love affair with a married woman (Samara Weaving) that almost brings his downfall….

All the ingredients are here – a thrilling opening sequence where Chevalier challenges Mozart in a violin battle, a strong actor playing the lead role, careful production values but curiously it fails to touch the heart. It feels claustrophobic and it never fulfils its potential!

THE POPE’S EXORCIST



It is difficult to tell from this feeble horror film that Russell Crowe used to be a fine Oscar winning actor. He puts on a silly Italian accent and plays Father Amorth, the Pope’s (Franco Nero) personal exorcist. He investigates a young boy’s possession and uncovers some hidden secrets connected to the Vatican…

The film claims that it is based on true events but as the silly plot develops, it is evident that it is all a fantasy. Waste of talent!

ANNIHILATION



This science fiction psychological horror is written and directed by Alex Garland, the filmmaker of such modern classics as EX MACHINA and MEN. Here, he tells the story of Lena (Nathalie Portman), a cellular biology professor who previously served as a soldier in the U.S army. She is now assigned to join a group of explorers and enter “The Shimmer”, a dangerous zone of mutating plants and animals…

Garland keeps the suspense flowing in this tense and hugely atmospheric horror. (Netflix)

MOMENTS LIKE THIS NEVER LAST



Cheryl Dunn’s terrific documentary celebrates the life and career of Dash Snow, the uncompromising graffiti artist who took New York by storm. Even though Dash came from a privileged background he chose to become a street artist in downtown New York in the late 1990’s. And following the 9/11 disaster, his art became symbiotic with his drug and alcohol addiction.

Archive material show Dash in his element while many friends and relatives talk about the life and untimely death of this charming man, who was not only a brilliant artist but also a sensitive father to his little girl. (MUBI)

Any feedback is welcome: [email protected]