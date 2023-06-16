A delegation of Officers from the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK met with the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Mr George Papanastasiou, during his recent visit to London.

The Federation was represented by its President Christos Karaolis, Treasurer Bambos Charalambous and Executive Secretary Andreas Karaolis. In a warm and friendly exchange of views, the Federation delegation discussed the Minister’s strategy and key requirements to exploit the hydrocarbon reserves in the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as to enhance trade between the UK and Cyprus.

Also present at the meeting was Cyprus High Commissioner Andreas Kakouris and the Greek Cypriot negotiator for the Cyprus problem, Menelaos Menelaou.