In the previous article, we discussed the three different somatotypes: ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph, and how it affects your form of daily eating habits to get maximum results in diet and weight maintenance. Let’s also remember that we may not identify with one specific body type alone, but a combination of one or two, which is still quite normal.

Your body type can be a good guide and should also determine what type of exercise routine will work best for you to achieve your desired results most effectively. This is because the particular body type will burn energy and gain muscle mass differently, depending on the individual body type.

Research has shown that high achieving athletes fell into categories of their chosen sport according to their body types. Footballers and long distant runners fell under the ectomorph body type, basketball players, boxers and those in martial arts in the mesomorph body type, whilst kayakers, powerlifters and sumo wrestlers fell under the endomorphic body type.

The Ectomorph

Is naturally thin, has narrow hips, very thin arms and legs and very low body fat. Can eat a great amount but struggle to put on weight as they tend to have a very fast metabolism.

The Mesomorph

Usually has strong legs, can have mid to broad shoulders, narrow waist, has fairly low body fat and not considered to be overweight or underweight. The mesomorph can gain muscle easily and can lose or gain weight easily as they have an efficient metabolism.

The Endomorph

Is more rounded in shape and tends to store more body fat throughout the entire body, especially around the stomach area and upper body.

It is easier for the endomorph to gain weight and finds it harder to put on muscle as they can have a slower metabolism.

The Ectomorph Workout

Strength training

1. Should consist of heavy weights with adequate rest of 2-3 minutes between exercise sets.

2. Should only train 1-2 body parts on each training day in order to avoid too much calorie expenditure.

3. 5-10 reps with 6-8 sets of each exercise.

Cardio training

Should be moderate and low intensity and more relaxing cardio activities such as brisk walks, yoga, dance or gentle bike rides.

Mesomorph Workout

Should be varied with some light, moderate and heavy training included.

Strength Training

1. Weight training with 8-12 reps with 3-5 sets with a minute rest break between sets.

2. Training with weights 2-3 times a week and splitting days for body parts.

3. Abdominals can be done once or twice a week intensely.

Cardio Training

Should be done 3 days a week for 30-45 minutes. This should be of different types such as dancing, kickboxing, swimming, running or cycling.

Endomorph Workout

Should aim for fat burning intense workouts. Endomorphs have less muscle mass, have slower metabolisms and therefore need more with their consistent training and need to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. Endomorphs have an inclination for endurance and excel at sport that requires power and force of body weight.

Strength Training

1. Should include greater movement combined with use of the weight such as kettlebell swings, step ups, power cleans and deadlifts. 8-15 reps and with 8 sets.

2. Abdominal exercise 2-3 times a week.

Cardio training

Aerobic circuit training, boxing, kickboxing as they are high cardio and should be done with a very much shorter rest break.

Badminton, tennis, judo, netball, swimming, hammer throw, discus, circuit training with weights.

The exercise routine should be combined with a good eating plan, also designed according your particular body type (detailed in last week’s article).

