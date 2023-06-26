European Games: Cyprus wins bronze medal in karate

Cyprus karate champion Irene Kontou has won the bronze medal in the Women’s Kumite -50kg category, at the European Games in Poland. According to an announcement by the Karate Federation, the Cypriot champion beat the Ukrainian Kateryna Kryva with 3-0, in the second round the Polish Maria Depta with 4-0 and in the third round, she lost by 1-0 to the Austrian Bettina Plank.

Kontou finished second in Pool B and in the first semi-final she faced the Italian Erminia Perfetto, losing by 1-0 and missing a spot in the final.

The Federation notes that Kontou’s Bronze medal was “major” because this was the first time Cyprus has won a medal in karate, in such games. It is noted that, the European Games, that are organised every four years, are considered Europe’s Olympics.