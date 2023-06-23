The European Commission has announced it will be co-financing a total of 107 infrastructure projects with a total of 6.2 billion euros in grants targeted to supporting sustainable, safe and efficient transport. The projects include major cross-border rail connections and the development of maritime ports. In Cyprus, the funds will go towards the construction of the Nicosia South Orbital Motorway (€32.9 million), as well as towards a Eurocontrol project in which Cyprus participates.

According to a statement, the grants come from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and over 80% of the funding will support projects that deliver a more efficient, greener, and smarter network of railways, inland waterways and maritime routes along the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network. The projects are also targeted to bolster the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, set up to facilitate Ukraine’s exports and imports.

The 107 projects have been selected from a total of 353 submitted in response to the call for proposals, published in 2022. EU funding will take the form of grants, which will be used to co-finance total project costs.

The next CEF Transport calls for proposals will be launched towards the end of September 2023.