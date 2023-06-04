Enfield Pride Takeover is now live

Enfield Pride is back and taking over DAC. Featuring a dazzling line up of performances, headline acts and some fabulous special guests.

There will be plenty to see, do, and ways to get involved. Full line up to be announced VERY SOON – watch this space for news and updates on our Pre-Pride Launch Party on Friday 9 June! This major extravaganza is not to be missed. Get your tickets now!

Date: Sat 10 Jun

Time: 1-6pm

Tickets: £3 (£5 on the door)

