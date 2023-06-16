Elizabeth Chapman is back with a brand new single! Our community superstar is releasing Mesa Mou Tha Meineis on Friday 16 June, with first airplay exclusively on Andreas Michaelides’ Drive Time show (4-6pm) on LGR 103.3fm.

The song was actually recorded while Elizabeth was pregnant with her second son Zach, now 7 months old.

It’s a fantastic zeimbekiko which speaks about yearning for a lost love. The single was once again written and produced by Harry K.

Mesa Mou Tha Meineis is available to download on all digital platforms from tomorrow.

I can’t wait for you all to hear it!

Elizabeth is a showbiz professional, wife and mother, well known as lead female vocalist of the band Midas Touch and radio presenter for LGR 103.3fm alongside her co-host, Tony Jay on their Monday night show, Chai, Kanella je Kouventa.

Previous song releases include Hioni Sti Kardia, Irthes Esi, Stis 7, Efhome Na Pernas Kala, all written and produced by Harry K.

From backing singing to major artists such as Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards (Live at the O2), singing a duet live with Yiannis Ploutarchos alongside well known rapper K Koke, a one woman show of Musical Theatre at The Dugdale, to doing a Motown gig with Heatwave’s Alex Charles at 100 Wardour – it’s evident that Elizabeth has a big love of music, performing and singing from a very broad range of music styles.

Elizabeth also recently attended a 5 day shoot for a short film at a house in Croydon, playing mother to 4 children. “Acting is a huge part of my life that not many people know about, and it’s not necessarily a musical. I did a lot of screen acting during lockdown, whilst this Greek song release was on pause…and I’m now thoroughly enjoying my acting journey more than ever before!”

Hallmark romantic comedy Love’s Greek To Me filmed in Santorini

Hallmark movies have become a staple for many when it comes to light-hearted movies; one of the latest romantic comedies to arrive on the channel is Love’s Greek to Me which tells the story of a young, enthusiastic woman, Ilana (Torrey DeVitto), who travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Yannis Tsimitselis) for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mother Athena (Marina Sirtis).

The movie was filmed in various locations around the striking and serene island of Santorini, including Oia.

In a recent interview, DeVitto said, “Filming in Santorini was an absolute dream. The sunsets alone were enough to take your breath away. I think the biggest memory that will stay with me forever though was the cast I got to experience Greece with. Every single one of us got along and genuinely loved being around each other.”

In a separate interview, Tsimitselis said, “I am proud of this movie because it showcases the energy of us Greeks. Greeks are very dynamic and extroverted group of people, and we showcase our emotions very vividly. I invite everybody to visit not only Santorini, but the other beautiful Greek islands as well, which are infinite… I hope viewers are able to see the beauty of Greece in this film.”

