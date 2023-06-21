EastEnders star Aaron Thiara won the Villain of the Year award at this year’s British Soap Awards which aired last Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old won his gong for his portrayal as Ravi Gulati on the BBC One soap.

Accepting his award, Aaron thanked the producers, which included Kyri (Zindilis), the script writers and editors for giving him “the voice to make this a collaborative experience – it’s very appreciated.”

The long-running Walford drama had a successful night at the 2023 ceremony. As well as Aaron Thiara being named Best Villain, the soap triumphed in the Best Leading Performer battle, which was won by Danielle Harold after her heartbreaking performances as Lola Pearce-Brown, Lillia Turner received the gong for Best Young Performer after a big year as pregnant teenager Lily Slater and EastEnders picked up the coveted gong for Best Soap.

Kyri Zindilis is a Story Producer at BBC EastEnders. He started his career as a production runner on The X Factor back in 2009, and later worked with Kudos as a runner. In 2014, he became a series assistant on the first series of Grantchester, while on the second series, he worked as an assistant script editor.