Detectives have released an E-FIT image of a man they want to trace after a suspected attempted distraction burglary in Hackney.

At around 17:00hrs on 6 January, a 72-year-old woman was in her home in Burma Road N16 when she heard a knock at the door.

When she answered a man said that he was from the council and needed to come in because of a leak from the flat above.

The woman refused but the man then attempted to push past her and placed his foot in the door. The woman screamed and pushed the man, who then stepped back before she shut the door.

When the woman later spoke to her neighbour upstairs she found that there was no such leak.

Police were called but despite a search of the area the man could not be found.

Detective Constable Simona Vaigauskaite said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for the elderly woman, made all the worse by the fact she had been the victim of a similar offence just a year prior in which a group of men gained access to her home under similar pretences and stole her property.

“While the incidents are not being treated as linked, we are keen to identify the man pictured.”

The victim described the male as white, around 5ft 6in tall, around 50 years old, slim build, clean shaven. The victim could not pin point his accent, but it was not English. He was wearing a light brown/beige cap and jacket.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5690/6 JAN.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+

Protect yourself from distraction burglary, which is also known as ‘artifice burglary’ and is a crime where a person tricks the victim into allowing them into their property.

– Look through the spyhole first to check who’s calling.

– Keep the door on the chain first if you don’t recognise them.

– Demand to see ID or documents – a genuine caller will have these.

– If you’re still unsure, call the company the person claims to be working for and ask them to confirm their employment.

– Be aware that anyone claiming to be a police officer will be carrying a warrant card and can be confirmed by calling 101. Any genuine police officer would not mind you doing this, and would in fact encourage it.

– If you suspect a crime is being committed dial 999.