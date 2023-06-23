Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis has expressed the belief that in 2024 Cyprus and Kazakhstan will have a direct flight connection.

According to an official press release, the Deputy Minister held important meetings in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, heading a business mission of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Koumis met both with high-ranking government officials and with Kazakhstan’s private sector officials active in various sectors of the country’s economy, such as tourism and investments.

In the context of the meetings and addressing a business forum, the Deputy Minister referred to the quality of the tourism product of Cyprus, as well as to its attractive investment profile.

Furthermore, he met with Air Astana officials, expressing optimism about the outcome of the meeting.

In a statement, he said that “I believe that, starting next year, we will finally achieve a direct air connection between our country and Kazakhstan.”

Koumis pointed out that this is a very promising tourist market, a country of 19 million, and the largest economy in Central Asia, adding that Cyprus wants to cooperate with Kazakhstan in this field.

The Deputy Minister said that “Kazakh citizens will have the opportunity next year this time to enjoy the natural beauties of our country, visiting our country with direct flights.”

In addition, the Minister said they discussed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism, saying that this will help a lot in the effort to bring this particular market to Cyprus and vice versa, but also to develop a closer relationship between the industry professionals.

Concluding, he said that the forum has shown that there are opportunities to further cooperate in more sectors of the economy.